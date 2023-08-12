Virat Kohli earns Rs 11.5 crore per Instagram post, says the celebrity list; ace cricketer says it's not true

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 12

Celebrities are known to charge exorbitant fees for their promotional posts on their social media handles. Recently, former India cricket captain Virat Kohli has refuted the claims that he earns Rs 11.45 crore per Instagram post.

According to the ‘Instagram Rich List 2023’ released by HopperHQ, the cricketer, who has 256 million followers on Instagram, is the highest-ranking Indian on the list, and earns $1,384,000, which comes to Rs 11.45 crore, per post.

Kohli, who has been placed 14th on the list, however, has denied the claims.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted, “While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.”

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

This is not the first time that Kohli has featured in the list. Back in 2021 too, he was the highest-ranking Indian on the list at the 23rd position, earning $680,000 (Rs 5 crore) for every promotional post on the photo-sharing social media platform.

Claiming the numero uno spot on ‘Instagram Rich List 2023’ is Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star reportedly earns $3,234,000 (Rs 26.8 crore) per post.

Indian and Hollywood film actor Priyanka Chopra has also featured on the list at the 29th spot with $532,000 (Rs 4.41 crore) per post.

