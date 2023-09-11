Colombo, September 11
Indian superstar Virat Kohli became the fastest to complete 13000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Pakistan here on Monday.
Kohli achieved the monumental feat when he completed his 47th ODI century — overall 77th — propelling India to 356 for two against the arch-rivals.
The batting great scored 122 not out with three sixes and nine fours in only 94 balls, bringing up the milestone ahead of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
While Tendulkar reached the 13000-run landmark in 321 innings, Kohli took 267 innings to do the same.
Kohli also became only the fifth batter ever to cross the 13,000 run barrier after Tendulkar, Australia’s Ricky Ponting (341 innings), Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (363) and Sanath Jayasuriya (416).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colombo run feast: Ton-up Virat Kohli, KL Rahul make mincemeat of opposition bowling; Pakistan 3 down, resume chase after rain stops
Pakistani bowlers struggle to contain opposition batters, wh...
India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi
PM, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations at India-S...
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau
Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...
2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court
In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invali...
Virat Kohli fastest to 13,000 ODI runs, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
The batting great scored 122 not out in only 94 balls, bring...