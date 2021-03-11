Virat Kohli goes 1,000 days without scoring international century

Final century came against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on November 23, 2019

Indian batter Virat Kohli. ANI Photo

ANI

New Delhi, August 19

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has gone 1,000 days without scoring a century in international cricket. His final century came against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on November 23, 2019. Kohli scored a knock of 136 runs in that match.

Matches since last century

Since his last century, Virat Kohli has played 18 Test matches, scored 872 runs across 32 innings at an average of 27.25. He has crossed fifty-run mark six times with a best score of 79.

In 50 overs format, the batter has played 23 ODIs since his final century. In these, he has scored 824 runs at an average of 35.82. He has hit ten half-centuries in the format with the best score of 89.

In the shortest format of the game, Kohli has played a total of 27 T20Is since his final international ton, he has scored 858 runs in this format at an average of 42.90. His best score in this format is 94*. He has hit eight half-centuries in this format since his last ton.

In all formats combined, he has featured in 68 international matches, and scored 2,554 runs across all formats in 82 innings at an average of 34.05. He has hit 24 half-centuries across all formats.

Not in best form  

His form has not been at its best in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 calendar years. He has not been able to cross the 1,000-run mark in these years.

After his final ton in 2019, he played six more matches during the rest of 2019. He scored 272 runs across six innings at an average of 68.00. He hit three fifties to end the year on a good note, with a best of 94*.

In 2020, he represented India in 22 international matches and scored 842 runs in 24 innings at an average of 36.60. He hit seven half-centuries in this year and had the best score of 89.

In 2021, he represented the country in 24 international matches. Across 30 innings, he scored 964 runs at an average of 37.07. He hit ten half-centuries across all formats and had the best score of 80*.

The ongoing year 2022, is currently his worst year so far though not complete. He has represented India in 16 matches and across 19 innings, he had been able to score only 476 runs at a sub-par average of 25.05. Only four half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 79.

Fans disappointed

This lack of centuries from the star batter who once used to hit them for fun has left many fans and players disappointed. The cricket fraternity has given a polarising response to Kohli's lack of form over the years. While some have backed him to come good, some have responded negatively and even questioned his place in the Indian team.

Hopes to regain form

Kohli will make his return to cricket after a short break, which saw him miss the tour of West Indies during the Asia Cup 2022. His first match on comeback will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Fans will hope that Kohli regains his form during the tournament and hopefully hits his much-anticipated 71st international ton soon and raises his bat and helmet while roaring his lungs out to the delight of his fans.  

