Virat Kohli grooves to Nepali songs during Asia Cup clash with Nepal

Chandigarh, September 5

It’s not just Virat Kohli’s batting on field that impresses his fans but also his dance moves.

The Indian cricketer was seen grooving in the field while a Nepali song was being played in the stadium during the India vs Nepal match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on Monday.

The video, which is getting viral on social media, shows the cricketer swaying to the tunes of a Nepali song during the first innings of the match.

Virat Kohli loving the Nepalese songs.



What a guy! 😂❤️ #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/kTdEGp66VK — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 4, 2023

Fans reacted to the video and loved Kohli’s moves.

An X user wrote, “And we are loving his dance.”

“Love the way he is vibing,” wrote another netizen.

“When Punjabi munda got the beat. Bhai full apni masti mein hai,” was another reaction.

“Next time DJ must play Baadal Barsa Bijuli. We want to see Virat doing the trend dance,” read another comment.

Speaking of the match, the knockout match ended with India winning it by 10 wickets, after successfully chasing a reduced target of 145 in 23 overs (DLS method).

India’s next match will be on September 10 against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

