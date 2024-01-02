Virat Kohli has appetite for Burger

PTI

Cape Town, January 1

Virat Kohli did extensive simulation for South Africa’s left-arm pacer Nandre Burger but Shreyas Iyer’s problems seemed to continue while facing a barrage of short balls at the nets here today.

On the New Year’s Day, it was business as usual for Kohli, who had an extended session lasting close to an hour. First, he was at the centre nets against bowlers and then he faced high-intensity throwdowns for about 20 to 25 minutes at outside nets.

India’s KL Rahul bat at nets ahead of his second Test vs South Africa. PTI

Since the Indian team’s pace bowling roster doesn’t include a left-armer, a net bowler was summoned and Kohli faced a good 25 to 30 deliveries from him in between playing against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan.

Kohli was repeatedly seen putting a big stride forward and at times walking a couple of steps to whip the bowler through the midwicket.

However, the only problem here was that the youngster provided by Cricket South Africa (CSA) was at least 15kmph slower in terms of pace compared to Burger, who took seven wickets on debut in the opening Test at Centurion.

Iyer’s kryptonite

Iyer’s weakness against short balls is well-documented. But the Mumbaikar wasn’t amused one bit when the question cropped up during the ODI World Cup at home.

However, the Centurion Test once again exposed his shortcomings against bounce. He continues to have serious issues while facing anything that’s remotely above his waist line.

He looked iffy while batting and as Nuwan Seneviratne, the Sri Lankan throwdown specialist, bowled one from 18 yards, Iyer reacted late while trying to pull the delivery and was hit on the stomach.

After being hit on the left shoulder during Saturday’s throwdown session at Centurion, Shardul Thakur was back at training, albeit strictly as a batter. Shardul wasn’t seen bowling but he did bat at the centre nets as well as throwdown nets. He didn’t seem in any discomfort and was looking good as he tackled the short balls. — PTI

Bedingham, the accidental star

Cape Town: In 2016, David Bedingham was around 21 and full of promise, having already started playing First-Class cricket.

But a horrifying car accident almost curtailed the South African’s journey as he was out of action for a year. Bedingham, however, made a strong-willed comeback to become a Western Province bulwark and also plied his trade for Durham in English County, making more than 6,000 runs in 89 games before making an impressive Test debut against India last week.

Now, Bedingham will be playing his first Test at Newlands, his home ground.

“Whether I score runs or not, won’t matter to them (his family) a lot or to my friends. But me just walking out there, will be special,” Bedingham said. “It’s quite surreal to play here as (in the) previous years I would come to watch. My friends are all buzzing me, not to enquire if I am playing or not but for the tickets.

