 Virat Kohli is ‘absolute best’ batter in world, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli is ‘absolute best’ batter in world, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli is ‘absolute best’ batter in world, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Kohli equals Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries with a brilliant 101 not out against South Africa in a World Cup match on Sunday

Virat Kohli is ‘absolute best’ batter in world, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 6

Virat Kohli is the “absolute best” batter in the world on the basis of his overall record and he did not need to equal legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record number of ODI hundreds to earn that tag, feels former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Kohli equalled Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries with a brilliant 101 not out against South Africa on his 35th birthday in a World Cup match on Sunday. The century only further strengthened Kohli’s case of being one of the greatest players of modern times.

“There is no doubt he is the absolute best and I have said that for a long time,” Ponting said on the ICC website.

“He didn’t need to equal Sachin’s record, he doesn’t need to break the record.

“If you look at his overall batting record it is incredible,” said Ponting, himself a legendary batter.

The century against South Africa was Kohli’s second of the tournament and fourth overall in all 50-over World Cups. The 35-year-old now has a total of 543 runs at this edition of the World Cup at an imposing average of 108.60.

Ponting eluded to the fact that Kohli reached the feat of 49th ODI ton in 175 innings less than Tendulkar.

“To think that he (Kohli) got 49 ODI hundreds and equalled Sachin and in 175 less innings is unbelievable.” Ponting predicted a more dangerous Kohli in the remainder of the World Cup as he can play with more freedom now that he has drawn level with Tendulkar.

“That (49th ton) might be a bit of a monkey off his back. I think he has been working extra hard to equal Sachin’s record.

“That’s done now and it has happened at a really good time at the tournament for him. One more game to go and then they head into the semi-finals. It was an almost perfect day for Virat and a great day for India.” Ponting was also highly impressed with the strong impact Indian bowlers have had in many of their resounding victories. He said the Indian bowling attack has been the best of all the teams in the ongoing World Cup.

South Africa’s star-studded batting line-up were skittled for just 83 on Sunday and only two teams have managed to bat out their 50 overs against India through their first eight games of the tournament.

India now have three players among the top 10 wicket-takers at the tournament—Mohammad Shami (16), Jasprit Bumrah (15) and Ravindra Jadeja (14).

“What we have seen in this World Cup so far, is that India’s bowling attack has clearly been the best,” Ponting said.

“Opposition teams are going to have to put a lot of analysis into how they play Bumrah, how they are going to play (Mohammed) Siraj, as they need to get on top of these guys early.

“Because if they don’t, their spinners will come and get you in the middle of the game.”

#Australia #Cricket #Sachin Tendulkar #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher in tears after private video leaks, goes viral

2
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

3
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

4
Rajasthan

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques

5
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs

6
Himachal

4 cops, forest guard among 8 more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam

7
India

Four months on, dog waits in front of Kerala mortuary for its deceased master to return

8
World Cup 2023

On 35th birthday, 'grateful' Virat Kohli says it is 'stuff of dreams' to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar

9
Trending

Mystic Baba Vanga predicts terror attacks, cyber crimes, economic crisis in 2024

10
World Cup 2023

Birthday special: Virat Kohli hits century, equals Sachin’s record of 49 tons; India cross 300-run mark against South Africa

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Top News

Governors must act even before matter comes before court: SC on Punjab govt's plea against governor's delay in giving nod to bills

Supreme Court seeks updated status report on Punjab govt’s plea against governor’s delay in nod to bills

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud says governor...

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

Under this people of Punjab will be facilitated to travel to...

Severe or worse air quality in Delhi for 4th day on trot

'Severe' air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot

Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar...

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

He was alleged to have been leaking critical information and...

Five killed in road accident in Punjab's Moga

5 killed in road accident in Punjab's Moga

The car was heading towards Makhu in Ferozepur when the acci...


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Arvind Kejriwal's stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Prayers for release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Akal Takht

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, Pawan Kumar Bansal urges Chandigarh Administration

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

'Severe' air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot

Air quality back to 'severe plus' in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

DSGMC: Start Punjabi courses in Delhi University, IGNOU

Keep away from foods that cause climate change, exhorts Murmu

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day