Virat Kohli is one of the best chase masters in world; his consistency is amazing: Ajay Jadeja

Mumbai, September 27

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has called Virat Kohli one of the best chase masters in the world of cricket, adding that the solidity the former skipper provides to the team is just unrivalled.

Virat played a pivotal role in helping India win the three-match T20I series against Australia in the last game at Hyderabad, scoring a 48-ball 63 that helped the hosts chase down the Kangaroos' competitive target of 187 to seal the series 2-1.

With his 104-run stand with batter Suryakumar Yadav, 69, it was a treat to watch the two batters go about their task of punishing the visitors' bowling that had the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green among others.

Ever during the Asia Cup in the UAE recently, Kohli, returning to the side after taking a month-long break from the game to recharge his batteries, was in his peak batting form.

"That's the key to Indian cricket. It's been that for a while, for a long time. There was a period where Virat Kohli would score runs and if there was anything, MS Dhoni would finish it off at the end," said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

"But now with the personnel changing around Virat, it's made it easier for him and it's made it easier for everyone else around him to play at a whole different ball game. The solidity that Virat provides, and for me it's always been the solidity of Virat Kohli, not the striking ability. That's why he was a chase master. He is a chase master. He understands the pace of the game." IANS

