'Virat Kohli is stylish': Neeraj Chopra reveals alternative career path he would have chosen

ANI

Bengaluru, December 5

Indian world champion and Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra answered some interesting questions about his life, from his favourite sports movie to what he would have been if not a sportsperson.

The star javelin thrower was in Bengaluru to speak at Royal Challengers Bangalore Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India.

He played a rapid-fire question game at the event.

On the first thing that comes to his mind when he sees Bengaluru, Neeraj said, "I have trained here in 2016-17, I remember it. It was really good." Neeraj said that when it comes to playing cricket, he can both bat and bowl well, though he prefers to do bhatta (throwing) style of bowling.

"I can bat well. I can also bowl some good bhatta (throw) balls if asked to," said Neeraj.

Neeraj said his role model is javelin thrower Jan Zelezny, who has a world record in the discipline. He is a Czech Republic athlete who holds the record of the best throw in men's javelin throw with 98.48 metres. He is also a world and Olympic champion.

Asked about his favourite sports movie, Neeraj replied, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The movie is based on the life of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh and was released in 2013.

On what he would have been if not a sportsperson, Neeraj said, "I like photography a lot. I like to take pictures wherever I go."

On being asked to name the most stylish cricketers, Neeraj said, "Shreyas Iyer, he likes clothes and sneakers a lot. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are also stylish."

This year has been a memorable one for Neeraj.

Neeraj lived up to expectations to win the gold at the Asian Games. His compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on October 4. Neeraj defended his title and scripted history at the continental event.

