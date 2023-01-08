 Virat Kohli remembers Irrfan Khan, shares his quote: 'Wanting fame is a disease' : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli remembers Irrfan Khan, shares his quote: 'Wanting fame is a disease'

Star Indian cricketer is set to return to the field during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 10

Courtesy: virat.kohli/Instagram



IANS

New Delhi, January 8

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who was given a break from the just-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, on Sunday shared a famous quote of Irrfan Khan, a day after the late Bollywood actor's birth anniversary.

The 34-year-old might have been away from the cricket field after the Bangladesh Test series, but he is quite active on social media and has been sharing plenty of posts over the last few days.

From sharing pictures of his vacation with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma, who will soon be seen playing Jhulan Goswami in the woman cricketer's biopic, to praising Suryakumar Yadav's blitz of a knock against Sri Lanka in the third T20I, the cricketer is on a roll on social media.

On Saturday, the cinema world celebrated the birth anniversary of the versatile actor, who lost his battle against a neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020.

"Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn't matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough," Kohli shared on his Instagram story quoting Irrfan.

Not only did he share Irrfan quotes, the former India captain also ran a video featuring Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in his Insta story.

"I wish I had known 'this too shall pass'. You feel bad right now? You feel pissed off? Do you feel angry? This too shall pass. You feel great. You feel like you know all the answers. You feel like everybody finally gets you," Tom Hanks can be heard saying in the video shared by Kohli.

The right-handed batter recently visited Vrindavan along with Anushka and daughter Vamika to seek blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba's ashram.

The Baba, incidentally, was the guru of America's rich and famous before they became so, notably Steve Jobs, Larry Brilliant, Julia Roberts, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeffrey Skoll.

Kohli, meanwhile, is set to return to the field during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 10.

Not only Virat, but even skipper Rohit Sharma and the likes of K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be back for the assignment, after missing the T20Is.

Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

