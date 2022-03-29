Virat Kohli retains his position as ‘most-valued celebrity’

Actor Ranveer Singh pips older peer Akshay Kumar to become the second most valuable celebrity in India with USD 158.3 million worth

Virat Kohli retains his position as ‘most-valued celebrity’

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli retained his position as the most valued celebrity in 2021 even though his brand value has plunged by around 22 per cent to USD 185.7 million (close to Rs 1,400 crore), according to Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021 released by Duff & Phelps.

This is the fifth consecutive year when the ace cricketer, who recently stepped down from captaincy in all formats of the game, has topped the chart, said the latest edition of the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is at number 13 with a brand value of USD 32.2 million while Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been ranked at 11th with a valuation of USD 47.4 million.

In 2020, Kohli’s brand value was at USD 237.7 million.

Another former India skipper MS Dhoni ranked fifth in 2021 with an increase of 69 per cent in his brand value to USD 61.2 million.

In 2020, Dhoni was ranked 11th with a brand value of USD 36.3 million.

Actor Ranveer Singh has pipped older peer Akshay Kumar to become the second most valuable celebrity in India with USD 158.3 million worth. Kumar is now ranked third with the brand value of USD 139.6 million.

Actor Alia Bhatt was at the fourth position, moving up two slots from 2020, with a brand value of USD 68.1 million. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor entered the top five chart of the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report for the first time.

According to the report, the overall brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2021 is estimated at USD 1.2 billion, up 12.9 per cent from last year.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been ranked at number six with a valuation of USD 54.2 million, followed by Deepika Padukone at seventh position with a brand value of USD 51.6 million.

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu has also entered the top 20 list.

Sindhu, who has won the Swiss Open title, has been ranked 20th with a brand value of USD 22 million.

Among those on the list of top 20 celebrities, five are from the sports fraternity and the rest are from Bollywood and other entertainment industries.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps A Kroll Business, said: “While prominent Bollywood celebrities continue to feature on our list of top 20 celebrity brands, this year we saw some notable changes.

“Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni witnessed a stellar jump in their brand values, and they seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021. We also saw more sportspersons rising in the top celebrity rankings, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and P V Sindhu,” he said.

This significant jump in number of sportspersons was due to the lesser competition from Bollywood celebrities since there were fewer theatrical releases in 2021, Jain said.

Now emerging digital business segments like fintech and direct-to-consumer (D2C) have witnessed tremendous growth in terms of the number of startups, and also in terms of the funds raised during 2021, said Varun Gupta, Managing Director & Asia Pacific Leader, Valuation Advisory Services, Duff & Phelps A Kroll Business.

“These well-funded new-age companies have led to significant growth in the number of endorsements of the top 20 celebrities, increasing by more than 50% from 2020, and constituting about 12% in the overall brand portfolio,” he said.

With a splendid performance at Tokyo Olympics and yet another successful IPL season, Indian sportspersons are emerging as the leading brand endorsers.

“Not only have sportspersons witnessed a significant jump in the number of endorsement deals, but also they enjoy a massive social media fan following and engagement benefiting as a result of lower competition from movie stars with limited theatrical releases,” he said.

There has been a revamp in the celebrity endorsement space in the last two years where the word “celebrity” is no longer synonymous with just Bollywood actors or A-league cricketers, but also includes a wide range of sports athletes and social media influencers under its umbrella, stemming from the significant increase in usage of digital platforms due to COVID-19 pandemic, the firm said.

Television continues to contribute the highest spends in advertising, but digital media, the second largest, is fast catching up and will emerge as the largest in terms of spend in 2023, it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

3
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

4
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

5
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

6
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

8
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

9
Punjab

4 names proposed for PCC president in Punjab

10
Punjab

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Two sides hold talks in Istanbul; Russian billionaire Abramovich in surprise attendance

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia says it will sharply cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin gives undert...

Voting on no-confidence motion by opposition against Pakistan PM Khan to be held on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Rashid was addressing the media here in the federal capital ...

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students