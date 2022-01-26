Virat Kohli retains second spot in ICC batting rankings, Rohit remains at third

Kohli has 836 rating points to his kitty, while Rohit has 801

Virat Kohli retains second spot in ICC batting rankings, Rohit remains at third

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. PTI file

PTI

Dubai, January 26

India stalwart Virat Kohli retained his second spot in the ICC men's ODI batting rankings on the back of his decent performance in the recently-concluded South Africa series.

Kohli, who stepped down from the Indian team Test captaincy after the away series against South Africa, scored 116 runs in the three-match ODI rubber against the Proteas, including two half-centuries.

Another India senior player Rohit Sharma, who has been named Kohli's successor in the India ODI team, also maintained his third place despite not playing in the South Africa series as he was recovering from an injury.

Kohli has 836 rating points to his kitty, while Rohit has 801. Pakistan captain Babar Azam leads the ODI batting rankings with 873 points.

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen broke into the top 10 after a brilliant outing in the series against India. He went up 10 places to be at no 10 spot with 750 rating points, while teammate Quinton de Kock, who hit a century in the series against India, also went up four places to occupy the fifth position.

De Kock and van der Dussen topped the ODI run charts with 229 and 218 runs respectively, with both players making hundreds in the series.

De Kock averaged 76.33 while van der Dussen scored his runs at a staggering 218, and those performances have been reflected on the recent ICC ODI rankings.

Captain Temba Bavuma, who was the third centurion in the series against India, also climbed 21 places to be placed at 59th spot. Bavuma notched up 153 runs in three matches at an average of 51.

In the bowling rankings, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj made big leaps. Ngidi went up four places to occupy no 20 spot, picking up five wickets at 31.40.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had an ordinary ODI series, meanwhile dropped four places to lie at no 22.

Maharaj, who dismissed Kohli twice in the ODI series, and impressed with his economy rate, went up 18 places to occupy the no 33 spot. There wasn't too much movement in the top 10 with Kiwi Trent Boult and Australian Josh Hazlewood continuing to occupy the top two positions.

In the ODI all-rounder rankings, Andile Phehlukwayo, who topped the wickets chart in the ODI series against India with six wickets, went up three places to be at the 15th position.

Meanwhile, in the T20I batting rankings, Dawid Malan lost three places after missing the first two T20Is against West Indies. He currently sits at no 4. Jos Buttler also slid three places and dropped outside the top 10.

Adil Rashid went up by one place to go level with Adam Zampa in the third position after picking up three wickets in the two T20Is. That apart, there wasn't much movement in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali's all-round showing in the narrow win in the second T20I against West Indies saw him go up by four places in the T20I all-rounder rankings to be at no 5 behind Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law