Virat Kohli says goodbye to long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh after World Cup final

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 21

Indian batter Virat Kohli and his long-standing manager, Bunty Sajdeh, have reportedly parted ways after years of close association.

Kohli was one of the earliest clients of Bunty’s talent management company Cornerstone.

“Yes, Kohli and Bunty have parted ways after a very long and successful partnership. Over the years, there are a lot of other cricketers who’ve parted ways with Cornerstone. Rohit, KL Rahul, Ajinkya, Shubman and others. But Virat and Cornerstone were inseparable. Now, that relationship is over too,” an industry source told CricketNext.

Reportedly, the split is amicable and Kohli is planning to start his own company and will register it soon.

Bunty Sajdeh is the cousin of cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.

#Cricket #Virat Kohli