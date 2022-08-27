 Virat Kohli set to become first Indian player to play 100 matches in all formats tomorrow : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli set to become first Indian player to play 100 matches in all formats tomorrow

So far, Kohli has represented Team India in 99 T20I games

Virat Kohli set to become first Indian player to play 100 matches in all formats tomorrow

Star batter Virat Kohli. ANI

ANI

Abu Dhabi (UAE), August 27

When India will take to the field to play arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, star batter Virat Kohli will represent the nation in his 100th T20I match and will also become the first player in history to play a hundred matches for India in all formats of the game.

Being able to represent the country in 100 matches in each format is proof of Virat’s longevity in the game since his international debut in 2008, his consistency and the unwavering faith his side has shown in him despite various ups and downs in his decorated career.

So far, Virat has represented Team India in 99 T20I games across which he has scored 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. His best individual score for India in this format is 94 and he has scored 30 half-centuries in this format.

Between 2017-2021, this star batter has led his side 50 teams as captain. Out of these 50 games, he has won 30, lost 16. Two matches have ended in a tie while two failed to produce a result. His win percentage as a captain in this format is an impressive 64.58.

Beating Pakistan and playing a match-winning knock will be on Kohli’s mind when he takes to the field. The last time these two arch-rivals met in a T20I match (and in general as well), India were handed a humiliating 10-wicket loss. Kohli had scored 57-off 49 in that match that took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) outshined Kohli-led side with ease.

All eyes will be on this star batter to regain his form with a match-winning knock and perhaps hit his much anticipated 71st international century. He has gone over 1,000 days without scoring a century at international level.

Since his last international century in November 2019, Kohli has played a total of 27 T20Is since his final international ton, he has scored 858 runs in this format at an average of 42.90. His best score in this format is 94*. He has hit eight half-centuries in this format since his last ton.

In all formats combined, he has featured in 68 international matches since his last international ton, and scored 2,554 runs across all formats in 82 innings at an average of 34.05. He has hit 24 half-centuries across all formats.

The year 2022 in particular has been very tough for Virat.

This year, Virat has played only four T20Is for his side, across which he has scored 81 runs at a subpar average of 20.25. His best score in the format this year is 52.

Across all formats this year, he has represented India in 16 matches and across 19 innings, he had been able to score only 476 runs at a sub-par average of 25.05. Only four half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 79.

On Sunday, all eyes will be glued to the TVs, with the fans hoping that India not only avenges their previous loss to Pakistan, but Virat also scores big.

Asia Cup is being held in T20I format from August 27 to September 11.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

2
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

4
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

5
Haryana

Gopal Kanda not involved, Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir, his friend Sukhwinder raped her after adding drugs to her meals: Brother

6
Jalandhar

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

7
Punjab

Tata Steel to set up plant in Ludhiana, allotted land

8
Punjab ‘Vision Punjab’

In a first, govt mulls buying three goods trains to boost trade in Punjab

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

10
Nation

'GNA's DNA Modi-fied': Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'betrayal' shows his remote control in hands of Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Top News

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...

Justice UU Lalit sworn-in as Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call

Tipsy man delays Dubai-bound flight with hoax bomb threat

The city resident wanted to prevent two of his family member...

Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT

Responsibility of organisation to ensure officers get most beneficial pay option: AFT

A retired colonel had contended that on promotion to the ran...

Day after senior Congress leader resigns from party, rumblings in Punjab Congress surface once again

Day after senior Congress leader resigns from party, rumblings in Punjab Congress surface again

Khaira urges Warring not to waste party cadres energy over d...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

After six years, differently abled woman sent back to Karnataka

IED under SI's vehicle: Remand of Harpal Singh, Fatehdeep Singh extended

SGPC told to probe maryada 'violation' at Uttarakhand gurdwara

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Police have critical role to play in national security: NN Vohra

BJP serial killer of state govts: Arvind Kejriwal

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Facebook friend arrested for murdering pvt hospital nurse in Jalandhar

SAD dual constitution: Next hearing on Sept 3

Jalandhar Health Dept issues advisory on swine flu

Covid claims two more lives, 23 test +ve in Jalandhar district

After CM’s assurance, farmers lift dharna

After Bhagwant Mann's assurance, farmers lift dharna in Ludhiana

Ludhiana bizman jumps into Sutlej, dies

Transportation tender scam: Bharat Bhushan Ashu's aide Bhalla on Vigilance Bureau radar

Sacked DSP Sekhon urges Punjab VB to make him witness in transportation tender scam

Area under cane up in Ludhiana district, yield dips

22-year-old Patiala youth dies of swine flu; second death in 72 hours

22-year-old Patiala youth dies of swine flu; second death in 72 hours

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Punjabi University authorities clarify on 'disrespect' to Sikh books, protest on

Panel formed to get NAAC accreditation for Punjab colleges