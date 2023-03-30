Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Chandigarh, March 30
Virat Kohli has been a heart-throb of many over the years. His cricketing skills are beyond any contemplation but his fans would indeed be interested in knowing how their favourite cricketer was in his academics.
Ahead of IPL thrill, Kohli took to Koo to share his Class 10 mark sheet. “It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character,” he wrote.
Since being shared, the picture of flamboyant cricketer’s marksheet is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. Netizens have sparked discussion on how this will prove inspirational for many people.
