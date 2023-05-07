 Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly bury the hachet with a handshake : The Tribune India

Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly bury the hachet with a handshake

There were rumours that the two legends had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly bury the hachet with a handshake

Photo/Twitter/ANI



ANI

New Delhi, May 7

Star India batter Virat Kohli and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly have finally buried the hatchet.

After the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, the two former India skippers, who are not known to be the best of friends, were seen shaking hands.

In the last match between these two franchises in Bengaluru, the former BCCI chief and the star India batter had not shaken hands, raising many an eyebrows. There were rumours that the two legends had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, putting to rest all speculation around their personal equations, both players shook hands and were seen having a conversation at the end of a thrilling clash.

While controversies revolving around the two legends of Indian cricket are seemingly over, troubles are only mounting for Royal Challengers Bangalore after they slipped to a defeat despite posting a score of 181/4 in the first innings.

A rollicking opening partnership between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis laid the groundwork for the competitive score posted by the RCB.

But the sheer will, grit and strength of Delhi batters allowed them to chase the target with 20 balls to spare.

While Chasing 182, DC's opening pair of skipper David Warner and Englishman Phil Salt came out all guns blazing. In just 4.2 overs, DC reached the 50-run mark with a six.

RCB had slim hopes of a turnaround after skipper Faf du Plessis took a brilliant catch at mid-off on Hazlewood's delivery to send back Warner. The Aussie scored 22 off 14 balls.

DC were 60/1 in 5.1 overs.

After the end of the powerplay, RCB were at 70/1, with Mitchell Marsh at 10* off 5 balls and Salt at 35* off 17 balls. RCB had no answers to the explosive batting of the Opposition.

Delhi raced to the 100-run mark in just 9 overs.

Salt brought up his half-century with a four, reaching the landmark of just 28 balls.

