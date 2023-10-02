Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, October 2

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli is expected to join the Indian team here on Monday after flying to Mumbai from Guwahati due to a personal emergency.

The Indian team landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening ahead of their second warm-up match against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

A report in Cricbuzz said a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that he went to Mumbai for personal reasons. "Virat will rejoin the team soon," the source was further quoted as saying in the report.

India's first warm-up match against England at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati was cancelled due to rain on Saturday without a single ball being bowled. The report added that there is a chance that India's second warm-up match could also be affected by rain, either completely or partially.

Their practice session on Monday is also subject to weather being fine, which has thunderstorms being forecast. “India will train from 2pm to 5pm at the St Xavier’s College Cricket Ground,” said an update from the Kerala Cricket Association.

The warm-up matches in Thiruvananthapuram have been affected by rain till now. The South Africa-Afghanistan game on September 29 was abandoned due to rain, while the Australia-Netherlands clash on September 30 became a 23-over contest but wasn't completed due to rain.

South Africa are scheduled to play New Zealand in their second warm-up match on Monday before India play their game against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

