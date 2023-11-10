 Virat Kohli trains against left-arm spin, short-pitched bowling at nets with NZ semifinal looming : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli trains against left-arm spin, short-pitched bowling at nets with NZ semifinal looming

Virat Kohli trains against left-arm spin, short-pitched bowling at nets with NZ semifinal looming

The immediate goal in front of Kohli is disposing of Netherlands

Virat Kohli trains against left-arm spin, short-pitched bowling at nets with NZ semifinal looming

India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

Bengaluru, November 10

Virat Kohli’s net sessions are often an intense, well-calculated drill, a compressed version of his real-game batting.

India’s optional nets here on Friday was an encore as Kohli meticulously went about polishing his skills against short-pitched bowling and left-arm spin that he would need to negate potentially against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals.

The Kiwis are primed for a last four match against India at Mumbai on November 15 on the back of 10 points and a superior run-rate than their closest contender Pakistan.

The immediate goal in front of Kohli might be disposing of Netherlands, but with due respect the Dutch are not yet in the New Zealand class.

One of the challenges the Black Caps would pose to Kohli would be through Lockie Ferguson. The express pacer is yet to fire like he did in the 2019 World Cup, partially because of a right Achilles niggle.

But Ferguson showed signs of hitting the peak against Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium rattling the Lankan middle and late order with a barrage of short-pitched balls.

He even pinged Maheesh Theekshana on his hands, leaving the batsman writhing in pain for a few minutes.

Ferguson is quite certain to repeat the tactics against India too if the meeting materializes.

Kohli owns one of the better pulls in contemporary cricket and rarely gets rattled by the body line but true to his character, the former Indian captain does not leave anything to chance.

Pacer Shardul Thakur and the side-arm specialists bowled an array of bouncers at Kohli and he had little difficulty in smoking several of them away, some shots travelling as far as the second tier.

The 35-year-old also attempted a couple of ramp shots, which might prove handy against a bowler like Ferguson who can hit north of 150 kmph.

The second testing point for Kohli might come in the form of Mitchell Santner's left-arm spin. It is no secret that the Indian star does not boast of a fine record against that type, often getting in tangles.

In the past, left-armers like Keshav Maharaj, Shakib Al Hasan and Dunith Wellalage had success against Kohli.

Santner has been New Zealand's best bowler on view here, consistently hitting the right length to keep the batters' largely silent.

It has reflected in his numbers too in the event – 16 wickets from nine matches with a fine economy of 4.6 to boot.

It is highly likely that Kohli would face Santner in the middle-overs against whom he averages just 9.33 across 17 matches while getting dismissed three times.

Even if one takes recent numbers, Kohli's struggle against left-arm spinners is quite evident. Since January 2021, Kohli averages just over 13 against them and strike-rate dwindles to 66.

So, it was no real surprise to see Kohli perfecting his craft against left-arm spin while facing Ravindra Jadeja at nets, who also managed to elicit a couple of false shots from the Delhiite.

However, it was clear that Kohli has already measured in his mind the possible danger areas that he might have to traverse on the big day.

Ishan Kishan Stays Away

It was an optional session but all the Indian players except Ishan Kishan attended the nets.

In a novelty, pacer Jasprit Bumrah tried his hand in a bit of spin while head coach Rahul Dravid doubled up as a side-arm thrower. 

#Cricket #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

3
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

4
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

5
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

6
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

7
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

8
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

9
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

10
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries: SC tells Punjab, other states

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

Withdraw probe handed over to persons engaged on contract basis: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks probe report from Vigilance Minister on complaint against Chief Secretary

ED attaches Rs 24.95 crore worth properties of Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Kant Munjal

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness