Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

Chandigarh, November 7
Suryakumar Yadav has outshined the players on field and stood out as number one T20I batter and the third highest-run scorer so far in T20 World Cup, 2022.
Playing one of the best knocks of his life during his team’s final Super 12 match, the 32-year-old dazzled with his performance as he smashed an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls against Zimbabwe, including six boundaries and four sixes.
Yadav helped the Men in Blue finish as the table-toppers in Group 2, securing a place straight into the semis.
After the India vs Zimbabwe match on Sunday, Yadav took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself from the match with the caption, “No better feeling”.
Former India skipper Virat Kohli didn’t hold back from showering praises on the cricketer and commented, “Alag level”.
Check the viral post here:
View this post on Instagram
His comment lauding the player’s heroics soon went viral on social media.
Even BCCI shared a screenshot of Kohli’s comment with a caption, “@imVkohli approves.”
.@imVkohli approves 👌 👌#TeamIndia | @surya_14kumar | #T20WorldCup | #INDvZIM pic.twitter.com/2aFdGaqct7— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022
Kohli and Yadav have shared some match-winning partnerships for India in the ongoing tournament.
