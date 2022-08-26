Virat Kohli’s ‘7+18’ tweet for Dhoni as he prepares for Pakistan clash breaks Internet

Dubai, August 26

India cricketer Virat Kohli has written a heartfelt message on social media, paying tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and reminiscing the days when he was deputy to the legendary skipper.

Kohli, who is returning to the side for the Asia Cup here after taking a month-long break, tweeted that being MSD's deputy was the "most enjoyable and exciting period" of his career and it will have a "special" place in his heart.

"Being this man's trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnership would always be special to me forever. 7+18 (heart symbol)," tweeted Kohli late on Thursday night as he prepares for the Asia Cup clash against arch-rival Pakistan on August 28.

Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022

The '7' and '18' in the tweet signify the jersey numbers of Dhoni and Kohli respectively. He made the special mention to the jersey numbers, as '7' and '18' add up to '25', the day (August 25) he wrote the emotional message.

The image he shared on social media along with the tweet belonged to the 2016 T20 World Cup match against Australia in Mohali, where Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls to take the hosts to a six-wicket victory.

IANS

