Virat’s a legend of the game, says head coach Rahul Dravid as Kohli turns 35

Kolkata, November 5
India cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid described Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, as a legend of the game and that his performance had set the benchmark for his generation of players.
Former India skipper Kohli has scripted countless records in the sport across formats and continues to do so, including in the ongoing World Cup.
Speaking to ICC, Dravid said, “Virat’s a legend of the game, especially (in) this format of the game. I think all formats of the game, but particularly this one (50-over), I think his performance and the way he finishes games. The standard of his performance over the years has probably set a benchmark for his generation of cricketers.”
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckoned that Kohli has played a huge role in changing the DNA of the thought process in Indian cricket.
“He has changed the DNA of thinking around Indian cricket. How one batsman needs to perceive and prepare for the game.”
Young opener Shubman Gill lauded Kohli’s hunger and passion and said, “His hunger and passion for the game are unparalleled. I have not seen anyone as hungry as Virat Kohli.”
Kohli’s feats include scoring the most runs in international cricket among contemporary players and is just next to Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record.
In this World Cup, he has scored the most runs for India -- 442 in seven innings at an average of 88.40, including a century and four half-centuries.
