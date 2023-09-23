Suryakumar Yadav will be an X-factor for India in World Cup, says Virender Sehwag

ANI

New Delhi, September 23

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes Suryakumar Yadav will be an X-factor for the 'Men in Blue' as they continue to prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Surya looked rejuvenated and gave a glimpse of returning to his usual style of play as he ended a 21-match drought with an ODI fifty.

In the opening match at Mohali against Australia on Friday, Surya struck a flawless 49 ball 50 which included five fours and a six.

After witnessing Surya's knock, Sehwag took to X and wrote, "Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor. Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat."

Surya's knock was crucial in India's success along with a century partnership between openers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul.

