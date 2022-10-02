Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle celebrate Navratri with teammates at special garba night in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, October 2

Legendary India cricketer Virender Sehwag and charismatic West Indies batter Chris Gayle, among others, celebrated Navratri here on Saturday.

Their team, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, will play the final leg match of the Legends League Cricket at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium here on Monday.

The cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they grooved to traditional music in traditional outfits at a special garba night.

Gujarat Giants, led by Sehwag, have qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match on Monday.

Besides Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O'Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad. IANS

#Cricket #Gautam Adani #Gujarat