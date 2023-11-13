 Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame along with Aravinda de Silva : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame along with Aravinda de Silva

Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame along with Aravinda de Silva

Edulji becomes the first Indian woman cricketer to receive the honour

Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame along with Aravinda de Silva

Photo; X/@ICC



PTI

Dubai, November 13

Former captain Diana Edulji on Monday became the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lankan World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva were also made members of ICC Hall of Fame for their stellar achievements during their playing career.

A trailblazer in women's cricket, Edulji made just as big an impact on the field during her playing days when captain of India as she did as an administrator after her playing career.

“It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian Women Cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world," the 67-year-old said in an ICC release.

She played 54 matches for India across three decades (between 1976 and 1993) and made her mark as a slow left-arm orthodox spinner taking more than 100 wickets.

Edulji played 20 Tests, scoring 404 runs, and taking 63 wickets at an average of 25.77.

From 34 ODIs, she scored 211 runs, and bagged 46 wickets at an average of 16.84.

But, it is perhaps off the field that Edulji has had an even greater impact, having played a major role as a trailblazer for India's women's cricketers for many decades.

In her role as administrator with Western Railways, Edulji worked hard to increase employment opportunities for talented female cricketers in India, and helped shape the sports policy of Western and Indian Railways.

One of the most destructive batters of the modern era, Sehwag donned India colours between 1999 and 2013.

Sehwag scored a total of 23 Test centuries during his illustrious career -- the fifth most by an India men's player.

His highest score of 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008 the best of any Indian player ever.

He accumulated 8,586 runs from 104 Tests at an average of 49.34. He also took 40 wickets during his Test career which spanned from 2001-2013.

But it wasn't just against the red-ball that Sehwag thrived, with the dynamic right-hander just as effective against the white-ball with an equally imposing record at ODI level.

The batter from Delhi, now 45, totalled 8,273 runs for India in 50-over cricket at an average of 35.05 and his 219 against the West Indies in Indore in 2011 remains the third-highest score achieved by a male cricketer in ODI.

He also has 96 wickets in his kitty from the 251 ODIs he played between 1999 and 2013.

Sehwag also played a pivotal role in helping India claim their second World Cup title in 2011, with his 380 runs for the tournament, the seventh-best for any player during the tournament.

In the 19 T20 Internationals he played, Sehwag scored 394 runs at an average of 21.88.

“I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour," Sehwag said.

“I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, ‘hitting the cricket ball'," he said.

A key member of Sri Lanka' 1996 World Cup-winning side, De Silva is an icon in the island country.

The consistent right-hander scored 20 Test centuries during a 19-year international career (1984 to 2003) -- the third most hundreds by any Sri Lanka men's player -- and was just as adept against the white-ball with another 11 centuries coming in 50-over cricket.

The most important of those was in the 1996 World Cup final, as de Silva almost single-handedly willed his side over the line against Australia with an unbeaten 107 not out in what was an unforgettable run chase.

A clever batter that always respected the situation of the game, the 58-year-old de Silva was an integral part in Sri Lanka's resurgence at the end of last century.

He accumulated 6,361 runs from 93 Tests at an average of 42.97. From 308 ODIs, he scored 9,284 runs at an average of 34.90 and took 106 wickets.

#Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

2
World Cup 2023

On 'Cloud Nine': Shreyas, Rahul fireworks power India to 160-run win over Netherlands

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

5
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

6
India

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

7
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

8
World

US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

9
Uttarakhand

CM Dhami visits Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescue efforts on, loose debris being stabilised

10
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

UK PM Sunak sacks his Indian-origin Home Secretary Braverman over her criticism of London police

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

Suella Braverman sacked over her criticism of Metropolitan P...

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

The video shows suspects leaving a black BMW, ran toward Upp...

TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

Houses ransacked, looted and set on fire in neighbouring Dal...

Video: Six killed in Hyderabad building fire

Video: 9 killed in fire in apartment building in Hyderabad

The fire, which breaks out in a car garage on the ground flo...

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October

Government has tasked RBI to ensure CPI inflation remains at...


Cities

View All

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to very poor to severe category; noise levels increase; UT admin's cracker bursting restriction goes for toss

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Delhi Fire Service records 208 fire-related calls on Diwali

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated