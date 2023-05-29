 Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught : The Tribune India

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

Scenes of police dragging Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed on Sunday

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Vinesh Phogat being detained during the protest march from Jantar Mantar to New Parliament House against the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI Photo



New Delhi, May 29

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra has denounced the police action against the country's top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, saying the "horrifying images" had left him "sleepless" and "haunted".

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon during their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor.

They had called for a women's Mahapanchayat at the new Parliament building at a time when it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Last night was sleepless, haunted by the horrifying images of my fellow Indian wrestlers protesting," tweeted Bindra, even as India's most successful footballer Sunil Chhetri and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan too criticised the action against the wrestlers.

"It's high time we establish independent safeguarding measures across sporting organizations. We must ensure that if such situations arise, they are dealt with utmost sensitivity and respect. Every athlete deserves a safe and empowering environment," added Bindra, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist in air rifle.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also tweeted in support of the wrestlers.

"Our daughters who have brought laurels for the nation on global stage have been forced to protest and demand action against Wrestling Federation of India chief on allegations of sexual harassment. I urge the central government to come forward and deliver justice to these daughters," Mayawati tweeted.

Another former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also accused the centre for making hollow promises on safety of women.

"The incident at Jantar Mantar (on Sunday) has made it clear that BJP's slogans on women's safety and security are hollow and means of trying grab votes," he tweeted.

On Sunday, as the wrestlers breached the barricades and marched towards the new Parliament building from Jantar Mantar, the police personnel shoved and pushed them before detaining them and taking them to different police stations in Delhi.

Vinesh provided a strong resistance against her detention and Sangeeta clung on to her cousin while lying on the road as the struggle continued for a few minutes. The police officials dragged and lifted them into buses along with several other wrestlers and their supporters.

Though they were released after seven hours of detention, it left several athletes in other disciplines anguished.

"Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn't the way to treat anyone. I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be," tweeted India football captain Chhetri.

Pathan said a solution to the issue should be found immediately.

"I'm so sad to see the visuals of our Athletes…. Please solve this ASAP," Pathan tweeted.  

#Bajrang Punia #Vinesh Phogat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

3
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

4
Nation

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

5
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

6
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

7
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

8
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

9
Nation

Fresh clashes break out in Manipur; 2 killed, 12 injured in firing

10
Nation

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, RLD call off protest at Delhi-Ghazipur border after wrestlers' release from detention

Don't Miss

View All
TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Top News

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Sahil, arrested from ...

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...

IAF aircraft crash-lands in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

No casualty reported

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Students can begin sending Test of English as a Foreign Lang...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured