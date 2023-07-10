Viswanathan Anand, D Gukesh tied-6th as Magnus Carlsen unstoppable

Zagreb, July 9
Viswanathan Anand and D Gukesh slipped on the first day of the blitz segment in the SuperUnited rapid and blitz tournament, which is a part of the Grand Chess Tour.
Anand endured a difficult time, winning only two of the nine games. The five-time world champion’s victories came against Fabiano Caruana and his protege Gukesh.
Gukesh, on the other hand, began with a win over Richard Rapport before suffering four straight defeats. He bounced back to post wins over Constantin Lupulescu and Jan-Krzysztof Duda. However, he ended poorly by losing to Ivan Saric and Ian Nepomniachtchi.
Anand and Gukesh are in tied-sixth with 13 points.
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen was in stunning form, winning all nine of his games to take a significant lead. He has 20 points out of a possible 27.
