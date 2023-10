Tribune News Service

Hangzhou, October 2

Sprinter Vithya Ramraj today equalled PT Usha's 400m hurdles national record, which was set in 1984, with an effort of 55.42 seconds. This is the second time in a month that Vithya has come close to breaking the record. She qualified for the final after topping her heat.

Vithya will be high on confidence after winning the 4x400m mixed relay silver medal with Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan.

