Vivaan wins maiden trap national gold

New Delhi, November 29
Vivaan Kapoor won his maiden senior national title in the trap event. The 20-year-old Vivaan edged out Prithivraj Tondaiman 31-27 to win the gold medal. Paris 2024 Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta won bronze with 22 hits.
In Thiruvananthapuram, Punjab’s Arjun Babuta won the men’s 10m air rifle gold. Arjun saw off Assam’s Hriday Hazarika 16-8 in the gold medal match. Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar won the junior gold.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV
The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV...
6 killed as truck collides with bus in UP
The speeding truck broadsides a Lucknow depot bus
Court likely to pronounce order on bail plea of Nawab Malik in money-laundering case today
Special judge RN Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on...