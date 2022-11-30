Vivaan wins maiden trap national gold

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

Vivaan Kapoor won his maiden senior national title in the trap event. The 20-year-old Vivaan edged out Prithivraj Tondaiman 31-27 to win the gold medal. Paris 2024 Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta won bronze with 22 hits.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Punjab’s Arjun Babuta won the men’s 10m air rifle gold. Arjun saw off Assam’s Hriday Hazarika 16-8 in the gold medal match. Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar won the junior gold.