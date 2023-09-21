Volleyball team beats South Korea, enters knockouts

The Indian men’s volleyball team today stunned last edition’s silver medallists South Korea in a five-set thriller to top the group and reach the knockouts in the Asian Games. Indian won 25-27 29-27 25-22 20-25 17-15 in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.
Harmanpreet, Lovlina to be India’s flagbearers
Men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympics medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag bearers of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games on September 23. Neeraj Chopra was the flagbearer at the opening ceremony in 2018.
After 1-5 rout, football team faces Bangladesh
Thrashed by hosts China in their opening match after playing without any training session, India will be up against a tricky Bangladesh side in their must-win group match in the Asian Games football competition here tomorrow. Igor Stimac’s men need to beat Bangladesh in their second Group A game to remain in the fray for the knockouts.
