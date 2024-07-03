VVS Laxman-coached India leave for Zimbabwe

Mumbai, july 2
A young Indian team under National Cricket Academy head coach VVS Laxman left for Zimbabwe to play a five-match T20I series starting in Harare on July 6.
The team will be led by Shubman Gill while the likes of youngsters Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma have been rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups.
Meanwhile, the trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana was named as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Dube, Samson and Jaiswal, all part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound group but are stranded in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl.
