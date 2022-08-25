VVS Laxman named interim coach for Asia Cup

Mumbai, August 24

VVS Laxman will take over as India’s interim coach for the Asia Cup after head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said today.

Laxman, who is also the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy, had guided the second-string side that beat Zimbabwe in a three-match One-day International series recently.

Dravid tested positive for Covid on Tuesday before the team’s departure to the United Arab Emirates and will join them after he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI medical team.

“Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. — Reuters

