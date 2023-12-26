 Walk in Pak? Oz eye double over tourists : The Tribune India

PTI

MELBOURNE, December 25

Australia named an unchanged XI for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, but the touring side replaced veteran stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mohammad Rizwan for the second match of the three-Test series.

Scott Boland missed out in his home ground as Australia retained the pace trio of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who bowled them to a comprehensive victory in the opening Test in Perth.

“We’re a huge fan of Scotty, I don’t think that’s a secret,” Cummins said. “It’s very rare that you’re going to get through seven Test matches with the same (fast) bowling line-up. There’s always niggles or things that pop up. He’s ready to go if anything happens, so I’m sure he’ll play a part at some point. The message (to Boland) is always ‘We love what you’re bringing, unfortunately you miss out on this one but don’t change... and stay ready’.”

Pakistan would confirm their playing XI only at the toss tomorrow but Sarfaraz has been dropped after managing seven runs in Perth.

Skipper Shan Masood said Rizwan, an attacking batter, needed time to shift to red-ball cricket, which was a key factor in playing Sarfaraz in the opening Test.

“We think Rizwan is ready and we can give Sarfaraz a little bit of a break to recoup and come back,” Masood said. “It was more of a tactical decision in terms of the conditions and getting the best out of each player in those conditions.”

Pakistan’s bowling looked depleted as they seek to level the series in Melbourne. Noman Ali has been ruled out of the last two matches having undergone appendicitis surgery, while fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed will continue to sit out with a leg injury he suffered during a tour game. — Reuters

We really support Uzzy: Cummins on Khawaja

Melbourne: Australian captain Pat Cummins today came in support of his teammate Usman Khawaja, saying the opener’s attempt to bring to the fore the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was “not offensive”. The ICC has rejected Khawaja’s application to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Cummins said he finds no difference between Khawaja displaying a dove logo on his shoe and bat to raise awareness of humanitarian issues and teammate Marnus Labuschagne displaying an eagle on his bat which signifies a personal religious message. “We really support Uzzy. He’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s done it really respectfully,” Cummins told reporters on the eve of their second Test at the MCG.”

