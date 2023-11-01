 Walk in the Pak : The Tribune India

ICC WORLD CUP 2023

Walk in the Pak

Pakistan thump Bangladesh to stay alive in semifinals race

Walk in the Pak

Fakhar Zaman’s 81 off 74 balls set Pakistan on their way to a crushing win over Bangladesh. Photos: PTI, ANI



KOLKATA, October 31

Former champions Pakistan kept alive their slender chances of making the semifinals of the ODI World Cup with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh today. Electing to bat, Bangladesh could never really recover from a top-order collapse and posted a modest 204 before being all out in the 46th over at the Eden Gardens.

Shaheen Shah Afridi opened the floodgates with his fifth delivery.

Pakistan’s three-pronged pace attack impressed with the new ball and were equally effective in the death overs with only Mahmudullah (56) managing a half-century for Bangladesh. Openers Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) combined in a 128-run stand to set up their victory that came with 17.3 overs to spare in a major net run-rate boost for them.

Babar Azam’s men moved to fifth place in the points table after their third win in seven matches. Head coach Grant Bradburn had rued how lack of swing in India had defanged Pakistan’s pace attack, usually their strong suit, in the tournament.

Bradburn must have been pleased as the pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf collectively claimed eight of the 10 Bangladesh wickets in the match. Left-arm quick Afridi (3/23) struck with his fifth delivery, trapping Tanzid Hasan lbw for his 100th ODI wicket. Najmul Hossain Shanto fell in Afridi’s next over and Bangladesh slumped to 23/3 after Rauf (2/36) had Mushfiqur Rahim caught behind in the sixth over.

Litton Das (45) and Mahmudullah arrested the slide but the flourish Bangladesh needed did not materialise.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan made 43 but Wasim claimed three wickets in his last seven deliveries to hasten Bangladesh’s collapse.

Replacing Imam-ul-Haq at the top of the order, Fakhar found his form as he and Abdullah started dictating terms right from the start.

A ball after Abdullah brought up his fifty with a single off Taskin Ahmed, Fakhar reached his own in a more spectacular manner by hitting the pacer over his head for a six. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Bangladesh

T Hasan lbw b Afridi 0

L Das c Salman b Ahmed 45

N Shanto c Mir b Afridi 4

M Rahim c Rizwan b Rauf 5

Mahmudullah b Afridi 56

S Al Hasan c Salman b Rauf 43

T Hridoy c Ahmed b Mir 7

M Hasan Miraz b Wasim 25

T Ahmed b Wasim 6

M Rahman b Wasim 3

S Islam not out 1

Extras: (lb 4, w 5) 9

Total: (all out, 45.1 overs) 204

FOW: 1-0, 2-6, 3-23, 4-102, 5-130,

6-140, 7-185, 8-200, 9-201, 10-204

Bowling O M R W

Shaheen Shah Afridi 9 1 23 3

Iftikhar Ahmed 10 0 44 1

Haris Rauf 8 0 36 2

Mohammad Wasim 8.1 1 31 3

Usama Mir 10 0 66 1

Pakistan

A Shafique lbw b Miraz 68

F Zaman c Hridoy b Miraz 81

B Azam c Mahmudullah b Miraz 9

M Rizwan not out 26

I Ahmed not out 17

Extras: (lb 2, w 2) 4

Total: (3 wickets, 32.3 overs) 205

FOW: 1-128, 2-160, 3-169

Bowling O M R W

Taskin Ahmed 6 1 36 0

Shoriful Islam 4 1 25 0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 0 60 3

Mustafizur Rahman 7 0 47 0

Shakib Al Hasan 5.3 0 30 0

Najmul Hossain Shanto 1 0 5 0

Player of the Match Fakhar zaman

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

2
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

3
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

4
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

5
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut criticises Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh for celebrating Indira Gandhi's assassination

6
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

7
India

Thailand scraps visa requirements for Indians to draw more tourists

8
Sports

Irfan Pathan celebrates yet another Afghan victory; this time his dancing partner is Harbhajan Singh

9
India

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

10
Entertainment

When Bobby Deol took to drinking because his films didn't work

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’

Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’

Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: SC to 5 states

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states

Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning

Low wind speed adding to Punjab’s farm fire crisis

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report

Last year, road mishaps killed 19 persons every hour in India: Report

Over-speeding accounted for 71.2% of deaths | Not wearing se...

Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Nuh district

Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district

DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Dharam Pal superannuates, Home Secretary gets additional charge of Chandigarh Adviser

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: SC to 5 states

File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Centre's data on road mishaps incorrect: Punjab

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora

Administration urged to lower level of Fatehgarh Sahib road