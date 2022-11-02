Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips likely to be fit for World Cup

London, November 1

England internationals Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are likely to recover from their injuries before the World Cup begins in Qatar later this month, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said today.

Walker underwent groin surgery in early October, while Phillips has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem. The pair are racing against time to be fit before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in Group B on November 21.

England, who will also face Wales and the United States in their group, reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“It’s likely (they can be ready), the way they recover,” Guardiola told reporters. “I don’t know intentions for Gareth. He spoke with the players and doctors regularly. They know better than me. What I hear in the dressing rooms is that they can be ready.” — Reuters

#England