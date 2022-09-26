Want to give Dinesh Karthik more game time ahead of World Cup: Rohit Sharma

PTI

Hyderabad, September 26

India skipper Rohit Sharma wants to give wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik more time in the middle before the team heads Down Under for the T20 World Cup next month.

India have been alternating between Karthik and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

While the young keeper was given the nod ahead of the veteran player in the Asia Cup, Karthik was picked for all three matches against Australia.

“I wanted both these guys to have a number of games under their belt before the World Cup. When we went to the Asia Cup both these guys were in the fray to play all games," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India clinched the three-match series against Australia on Sunday.

“But I just feel that Dinesh needs a little more game time. He hardly got to bat (this series). Just maybe three balls. So that's not enough time,” Rohit added.

Karthik faced seven balls in total against Australia, while Pant played only one game where he did not get a chance to bat.

“Pant also needs game time obviously. But looking at how this series was it was important for me to just stick to that consistent batting line-up.”

India take on South Africa for a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday and Rohit said the inclusion of both Karthik and Pant in the playing XI will depend upon the situation.

“I don't know what we're gonna do against South Africa. We just need to go and see their bowling, what sort of bowling line-up they'll play with, and who the best guys are for us who can handle that bowling line-up. It all depends on that.

“We want to be flexible in our batting. So if the situation or if the thing demands that we need a left-hander, we will bring in a left-hander, if we need a right-hander, we will continue to do that.

“But we’ll try and manage those guys pretty carefully. I do understand that they need game time before the World Cup but there are only 11 players you can play, unfortunately."

