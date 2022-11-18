 Wanted: World Cup : The Tribune India

FIFA WORLDCUP QATAR 2022

Wanted: World Cup

With 2014 heartbreak still rankling, Messi eyes career-defining piece of silverware

Wanted: World Cup


Lionel Messi has won nearly 40 trophies for club and country in an illustrious career but the Argentine forward’s glittering resume has one major omission — a World Cup winner’s medal.

The debate over the greatest of all time is one that will never be settled, but there is no doubt the diminutive playmaker is a true great of the modern era with seven Ballons d’Or to his name.

Lautaro Martinez was Argentina’s top scorer, along with Lionel Messi, in the qualifying tournament.

In the eyes of many Argentines, he ranks a close second to the late Diego Maradona who led the South American nation to World Cup glory in 1986. But that could change if he inspires one of the pre-tournament favourites to glory in Qatar.

Maradona did not achieve as much as Messi in his club career but that magical run to the title in Mexico conferred on him immortality and a place in the history of the football-mad nation.

Messi has often been described as Maradona reincarnated but the closest he came to the World Cup title was in the 2014 final as he shuffled past the gleaming trophy to accept the award for best player at the tournament, eyes downcast.

Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Germany in Brazil was among a run of gut-wrenching defeats in five consecutive major finals as they wondered when the agony would end.

Messi unwillingly wore a bulls-eye on his back every time Argentina failed and even announced his retirement in 2016 when the pressure got too much before he was convinced to return.

Last year, however, the burden was lifted off his shoulders when Argentina won the Copa America to end a 28-year trophy drought.

Messi, aged 34, had been their spark and was involved in nearly every goal Argentina scored in the tournament.

Beating heart

He was the beating heart of the side who broke down in tears as he was engulfed by his teammates at the final whistle after they beat archrivals Brazil.

“I have peace of mind of having achieved the dream that has been denied to me so many times,” Messi said.

“It’s very difficult to win a World Cup or a Copa America. At the time they didn’t value what we did, they only put emphasis on the fact that we didn’t achieve the aim.”

With a team that has a rich mix of youth and experience, Messi’s spark has grown ever brighter and the 35-year-old captain has become a man on a mission, evidenced by his sudden spurt of goals for Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni’s team are on a 35-match unbeaten run and Messi has scored 14 goals for his country since that Copa America triumph — including all five in a win over Estonia — to take his international tally to 90 ahead of his last World Cup.

“There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last one (World Cup). I’ve been playing with the national team for a long time now,” said Messi, who made his Argentina debut in 2005 and has over 160 caps.

“There have been spectacular moments, like in 2014, 2015 and 2016 — but we didn’t win and were criticised for not being champions. We did everything right until the finals.”

In Qatar, Messi will look to lead his side one step further and justify his place in the pantheon of greats alongside his idol Maradona — as equals. — Reuters

At the World Cup

17 Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups

2 They won the tournament twice — in 1978 and 1986

3 They finished runners-up in 1930, 1990 and 2014

How they qualified

Argentina finished second in the CONMEBOL qualifiers behind Brazil. They were unbeaten during the campaign, in which they scored 27 goals in 17 games while conceding only eight and keeping 10 clean sheets. Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez were Argentina’s top scorers.

Form guide Argentina are on a

35-match unbeaten run since they last lost a match to Brazil in 2019, winning their first major trophy in 28 years when they lifted the 2021 Copa America trophy. The team has not been tested since their ‘Finalissima’ win over Italy in June. Skipper Lionel Messi has been in blistering form, scoring nine times in his last three games.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Franco Armani and Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alejandro Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

Angel Di Maria

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

3
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

4
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

5
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

6
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

7
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

8
Punjab

British-Sikh taxi driver murdered on duty in UK’s Wolverhampton

9
Nation

Savarkar helped British, sought mercy from them out of fear, claims Rahul; dares Maharashtra govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

10
Punjab

Two more suspected shooters arrested in Dera follower murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at conference on counter-terrorism financing

We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at conference on counter-terrorism financing

Says only uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defe...

India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday

India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday

Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Orga...

Following an argument, Mumbai man ‘pushes’ girlfriend off building’s water tank

Following an argument, Mumbai man ‘pushes’ girlfriend off building’s water tank

Leaves her severely injured; held for attempt to murder

Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president

Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president

The new president will be elected on December 5

Patiala District Bar Association observes ‘no work day’ over ‘trespassing’ by police

Patiala District Bar Association observes 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

Advocate Himanshu Girdhar terms the action as illegal as it ...


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Minister inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Patiala District Bar Association observes ‘no work day’ over ‘trespassing’ by police

Patiala District Bar Association observes 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles