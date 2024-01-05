Warner departs early, rain plays spoilsport

SYDNEY, January 4
David Warner made 34 in what is likely to be his penultimate innings in the long form of cricket as Australia reached 116/2 on the rain-disrupted second day of the third Test against Pakistan today.
Bad light stopped play midway through the second session before a huge rainstorm swept down across the city, leaving the home batsmen kicking their heels for the remainder of the day still 197 runs behind Pakistan’s first-innings score of 313.
Marnus Labuschagne, who was 23 not out, and Steve Smith, unbeaten on six, will resume on Day 3 tomorrow when no rain is forecast. “I think we’re starting to get used to it here in Sydney each year but yeah, it’s frustrating to lose a bit of time to light and then now a bit of rain settling in,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said.
Australia hold an unassailable lead in the three-match series against Pakistan after victories in the Tests in Perth and Melbourne but will be desperate to send Warner into retirement a winner on his home ground.
Brief scores: Pakistan: 313; Australia: 116/2 (Khawaja 47, Labuschagne 23*; Salman 1/18, Jamal 1/26). — Reuters
