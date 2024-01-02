 Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens ahead of swansong Test : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens ahead of swansong Test

Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens ahead of swansong Test

The bag is understood to contain 2 Baggy Greens- the iconic cap worn by Australian test cricketers- as Warner had been given a replacement when he had lost his original Baggy Green in 2017

Warner makes desperate plea to return missing Baggy Greens ahead of swansong Test

Screenshot from the video posted by Warner on Instagram. Instagram/@davidwarner31



PTI

Sydney, January 2

Australia opener David Warner on Tuesday made an emotional plea on social media for the return of his Baggy Greens after the backpack containing the cherished possession was stolen in transit ahead of his swansong Test here.

As a "last resort" the 37-year-old took to Instagram so that he can walk out wearing the Baggy Green -- the iconic cap worn by Australian Test cricketers -- in his final Test at his hometown.

"Unfortunately, this is my last resort to do this. A couple of days ago, someone has taken my backpack out of my extra luggage," Warner said in a video post on his Instagram.

"Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That's sentimental to me. It's something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there, coming this week. If it's the backpack that you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble. Please reach out to Creed Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Greens. Thank you," he added.

With the video he wrote that the backpack, containing the caps, was taken from his luggage which was flown out of Melbourne to Sydney a few days ago by Qantas Airways.

"@qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots," he wrote.

The bag is understood to contain two caps as Warner had been given a replacement when he had lost his original Baggy Green in 2017.

However, Warner's wife had later found that cap. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

2
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

3
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

4
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

6
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

7
World

Aimed at cutting migration, tougher international student visa norms come into force in UK

8
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

9
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

10
Punjab

Punjab Government buys private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

There are rumours that petrol pumps may run dry following th...

Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement

Trucker drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

According to transporters, it was a spontaneous agitation st...

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal DGP, posted as principal Secretary Ayush

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...

Canadian politics have given space to Khalistani forces: EAM Jaishankar

Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar

He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...

Haryana doctors say govt agreed to some demands, positive on others

Haryana doctors say govt agreed to some demands, positive on others

The doctors' body says it is hopeful of a positive outcome a...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

L-G okays pay hike for asst prosecutors

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala