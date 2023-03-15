Warner still in Australia’s plans for WTC final

David Warner (in pic) is still in Australia’s plans for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June after the batsman recovered from concussion and an elbow injury, coach Andrew McDonald said. Warner flew back to Australia from India last month after suffering a fractured elbow and a head injury in the second Test of the four-match series. Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, the 36-year-old has struggled in recent Tests and there has been speculation in Australian media that he might retire after the WTC final, which starts on June 7 at The Oval. “I think you work through that conversation, and how each player finishes is always different,” McDonald said of Warner. “Some want to go out in a certain way, and others are OK with potentially being dropped out of sides. But at the moment Dave’s fully in our plans for the WTC final,” he added.

Smith to lead team, Warner back for ODIs

McDonald said that Warner has recovered from his injury and will be returning to India for the ODI series. “He’s coming back for the One-day series, he’s recovered from his injury, so we’ll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we’ll go from there,” he added. Meanwhile, Steve Smith will captain Australia in the three-match ODI series beginning on Friday. Smith stepped into the role during the Test series after regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, who died last week. Reuters