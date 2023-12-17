 Was under pressure as I never took a wicket in any ODIs before: India pacer Arshdeep Singh : The Tribune India

The Punjab lad says that his success and that of the team is all about adaptability

India's bowler Arshdeep Singh during the first One Day International cricket match between South Africa and India, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, December 17, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

Johannesburg, December 17

Arshdeep Singh did feel the pressure of coming into his fourth career ODI without a wicket under his belt and now has a moment to savour for a lifetime after getting a maiden five-for in India's one-sided win against South Africa on Sunday.

Arshdeep took 5/37 as the Proteas were bowled out for 116 and he looked a bit exhausted, having been blissfully unaware that Wanderers is located at a higher altitude and he ran out of breath after the first four overs.

“I was under a bit of pressure because I never took any wicket in ODIs before. Was happy to get a fifth (five-wicket haul). The wicket had purchase early on and the plan was to get some LBWs and bowled,” the left-arm seamer told the broadcasters during the innings break.

Later, while collecting the ‘Player of the Match’ award, Arshdeep thanked his skipper KL Rahul for egging him on to go for the fifth wicket.

“I feel a little sore (now) but loving this moment. Thank God and the team management. It is a little different than the normal grounds as I was running out of breath. I would thank KL Rahul bhai as he said you have to come back and get that fifer. I guess it is about enjoying this moment,” the youngster said.

He had bowled one-change in the recent T20I series and here he looked lethal with the new ball.

The Punjab lad said that his success and that of the team was all about adaptability.

“Personally it feels good, I am enjoying my role. Our team's main motto is adaptability. Whether I open or bowl first-change, I'm happy representing my country.

It was quite hot as well. I was playing a 50-over game after a year. But it all paid off, and after my five-for, I feel very fresh,” he had said at the break.

The team think-tank was sure that there will be turn on offer as the surface looked rough but, to their delight, India got to bowl when there was maximum moisture beneath the surface.

“We thought the surface would be abrasive too but there was a bit of moisture on the surface.”

Skipper KL Rahul was happy that he had finally won as skipper on South African soil. During the last series in 2021-22, Rahul lost the only Test he captained in and was blanked in the ODI series 0-3.

“I lost three ODIs as captain here the last time around. Good to get a win here in South Africa today,” the skipper said.

Rahul also spoke about how he thought the spinners would come into the picture but the two pacers bowled well beyond imagination.

“The plan were to bring the spinners into the game, but there was a lot of help in the wicket early and the boys (pacers) bowled really well.”

Rahul also conceded the teams will undergo a lot of changes in every series because of the sheer volume of cricket being played.

“It's just how cricket is being played in the last couple of years. You have to rest some players, you prioritise one format every now and then.

Now it is T20s and Tests. But we want to take guys who are doing their best. Everyone's doing well in first-class and IPL too, so good for them to get a taste too.”

#Arshdeep Singh #Cricket


