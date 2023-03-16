 Watch: Australian batter David Warner participates in India’s famous gully cricket with kids in Mumbai, fans demand Indian citizenship for him : The Tribune India

Warner’s video has surpassed over 3.1 million views

Donning casual attire, Warner could be seen giving defensive blow to the delivery.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

Indian gully cricket is famous to an extent that even players from abroad couldn’t resist trying their hands. Recently flamboyant Australian batter David Warner shared a video on his Instagram where he could be seen playing gully cricket with local in Mumbai.

Donning casual attire, Warner could be seen giving defensive blow to the delivery in an almost-packed street. Few bystanders could be seen recoding him over their phone.

"Found a quiet street to have a hit," he captioned the post.

Warner’s video has surpassed over 3.1 million views. Internet is admiring batter’s humility. Many are demanding Indian citizenship for him.

