Watch: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ during FIFA World Cup 2022 opening clash against host Qatar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 22

FIFA World Cup 2022 got off the ground on November 20 with some stern rules asking women to dress ‘modestly’ with sleeves long pants or skirts besides no-alcohol-selling clause at stadium.

The decisions of Qatar, to insert such rules, is facing social media ire.

The rage of not allowing alcoholic drinks at stadium was observed during the tournament’s opening match between Ecuador and host Qatar, where former’s fans were heard chanting "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!" (We want beer).

The first half was winding down when a chant came from a large section of vocal, yellow-clad Ecuador fans.

La hinchada #ECU ya tiene el primer hit del #FIFAWorldCup : “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza” pic.twitter.com/Pk91fYLug5 — Javier Lanza (@javierlanza) November 20, 2022

Ever since Qatar was awarded hosting rights of the mammoth event more than a decade ago, local organizers and global soccer leaders had insisted that beer would be made available for fans.

The message changed two days before the opening match, insisting that only non-alcoholic drinks would be served during the game.