Watch: From calling him David Khan to David Pathaan, netizens hail David Warner’s funny face swap video from movie Pathaan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 28

Flamboyant Australian batter David Warner’s love for Indian culture, art and tradition could easily be sensed when one navigates through his social media accounts. Be it the cult songs or the acclaimed dance forms that went viral in India, Warner always emulates them while epitomising his funny side and obsession for India.

The fresh addition to the concatenation is a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan, where Warner swapped actor’s face with his own in a short clip from the movie.

“Wow what a film, can you name this??#legend#icon,” he captioned the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3 lakh likes. Netizens are seeking Indian citizenship for Warner over his ‘obsession’ for affairs prevalent across India. Many called him David Khan.

