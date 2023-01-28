Watch: From calling him David Khan to David Pathaan, netizens hail David Warner’s funny face swap video from movie Pathaan

Chandigarh, January 28
Flamboyant Australian batter David Warner’s love for Indian culture, art and tradition could easily be sensed when one navigates through his social media accounts. Be it the cult songs or the acclaimed dance forms that went viral in India, Warner always emulates them while epitomising his funny side and obsession for India.
The fresh addition to the concatenation is a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan, where Warner swapped actor’s face with his own in a short clip from the movie.
“Wow what a film, can you name this??#legend#icon,” he captioned the Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3 lakh likes. Netizens are seeking Indian citizenship for Warner over his ‘obsession’ for affairs prevalent across India. Many called him David Khan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena
The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...
‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena
People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'
Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31
Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...