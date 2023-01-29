Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 29

Indian women U-19 team on Sunday defeated England to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

While Indian women dominated the proceedings on the field, off it, too, they grabbed eyeballs.

As celebration was in order, Indian team let their hair down by jiving to popular Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’.

ICC shared a video post on Instagram. “Winning on the field and off it. The new Kala Chashma Champions,” the cricket body captioned the video.