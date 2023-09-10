Watch: Pace spearheads Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi meet off field; what happens next will melt your heart

Chandigarh, September 10
On the playing field, Indian and Pakistani pace spearheads may be the fiercest of competitors, but off it they showed most beautiful of human emotions — of love and joy.
Spreading joy 🙌— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023
Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX
In a heartwarming gesture, star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi greeted ‘new dad’ Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian speedster, and handed him a gift for the little one.
The video of their off-field camaraderie, posted by Pakistan Cricket on social media platform 'X', is going viral with netizens all praise for Afridi’s gesture.
Bumrah had gone back home after India's Asia Cup league match against Pakistan at Pallekele due to the birth of his son Angad.
He missed India’s league match against match and rejoined the team for Super-4 clash against Pakistan. The rain-hit match was, however, was moved to reserve day.
