Watch: Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar's rugby-like tackle of Multan pacer in PSL has cricket fans in splits

Chandigarh, February 21
Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar turned into a Ruby defender, quite literally. In a game between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the veteran ICC umpire made a move to stop a jubilant Multan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani which had the commentators and fans in splits.
During the 14th over of the Gladiators' innings, Multan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bowled out Naseem Shah on the fourth delivery and as a post-wicket celebration, made a run towards the crowd. But as he made the dash, Aleem Dar tried to intercept the bowler like a rugby defender and stop him. The hilarious moment was caught on TV cameras and the commentators in the box broke into a laughter and so did the fans who had gathered to watch the match.
A video of Aleem Dar's hilarious attempt to stop Dahani from celebrating was shared by PSL on their official Twitter account.
☝🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvQG pic.twitter.com/kp8MPJDinT— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 18, 2022
Multan Sultans eventually won the game by a massive 117-run margin at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
