Watch: Rishabh Pant takes another step towards recovery, India star shares video of pool-workout session

ANI
New Delhi, March 15
Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is making steady progress towards recovery from the car accident that took place in December 2022.
Pant shared one of his workout sessions on Twitter on Wednesday, as the wicket-keeper batter works tirelessly to get in shape after surviving a fatal car accident in December.
Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023
"Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between," Pant posted a video of himself walking in the pool with one crutch in his left hand during a pool workout.
The famous wicket-keeper batter had met a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in which he suffered multiple injuries.
Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the Indian Premier League. Notably, Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the IPL.
Pant was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the upcoming Indian Premier League due to this injury. KS Bharat made his Test debut in place of Pant in the BGT, which India won 2-1 to advance to the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Meanwhile, David Warner of Australia is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 in place of the keeper-batter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thackeray versus Shinde: Supreme Court poses probing questions on Governor’s role
'Governor cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular ...
Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora
Bhagwant Mann seeks permission from Governor Banwarilal Puro...
Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office
Later, they email the letter to the ED office
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star
In a TV interview purportedly from inside jail, Sidhu Moosew...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark
As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...