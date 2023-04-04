Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 4

Flamboyant Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday reached Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness high-octane clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on matchday 7 of the Indian Premier League 2023.

The Delhi franchise key player, who withstood a near-fatal accident, was seen donning white T-shirt and black glasses in the stands.

Making first appearance after the tragic accident, Pant was seen cheering for his team Delhi Capitals.

News agency ANI shared a video where Pant was seen moving out of his car with few people helping him evacuate the vehicle.

#WATCH | Cricketer Rishabh Pant arrives at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as his team Delhi Capitals faces Gujarat Titans here. pic.twitter.com/Gx7l2oYrfi — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Delhi Capitals Twitter handle also shared a picture where Pant fans were seen flaunting a team jersey bearing message— “RP 17 WE MISS YOU”.

Another video shared by a fan shows Pant entering the stands amid chants— “We Want Rishabh”.

When he enter the Stadium

Audience Chanting :"We want Rishabh Pant."

😊😭💜💕#RishabhPant #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/nF0RYOotbE — Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) April 4, 2023

Former Delhi Capitals skipper was replaced by veteran opener David Warner for IPL 2023.

