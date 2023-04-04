Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

Chandigarh, April 4
Flamboyant Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday reached Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness high-octane clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on matchday 7 of the Indian Premier League 2023.
The Delhi franchise key player, who withstood a near-fatal accident, was seen donning white T-shirt and black glasses in the stands.
Making first appearance after the tragic accident, Pant was seen cheering for his team Delhi Capitals.
News agency ANI shared a video where Pant was seen moving out of his car with few people helping him evacuate the vehicle.
#WATCH | Cricketer Rishabh Pant arrives at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as his team Delhi Capitals faces Gujarat Titans here. pic.twitter.com/Gx7l2oYrfi— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023
Delhi Capitals Twitter handle also shared a picture where Pant fans were seen flaunting a team jersey bearing message— “RP 17 WE MISS YOU”.
#𝙍𝙋17 vibes 𝙖𝙩 𝙌𝙞𝙡𝙖 𝙆𝙤𝙩𝙡𝙖 😍— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2023
Definitely feels like home 🫶#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/c5kYimcTNh
Another video shared by a fan shows Pant entering the stands amid chants— “We Want Rishabh”.
When he enter the Stadium— Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) April 4, 2023
Audience Chanting :"We want Rishabh Pant."
😊😭💜💕#RishabhPant #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/nF0RYOotbE
Former Delhi Capitals skipper was replaced by veteran opener David Warner for IPL 2023.
