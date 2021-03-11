Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for IPL knockouts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Parents take pains to make sure their wards excel, be it by soft motivational inputs or hard thrashing.

And if you are an Indian kid, you leave the stardom at the door when you return home.

In one such light-hearted incident, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday where he can be seen getting mock-thrashed by his father for not qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League-2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

His father aced the role of a strict parent and gave the star cricketer some whips as he was unhappy with his performance on the field.

He can be seen slapping and kicking the batter as a scene from a Hindi film with Amrish Puri’s voiceover plays in the backdrop.

In the goofy video, the other family members surrounding the duo can be seen trying to dissuade the father from beating Shikhar up.

The video shared by Dhawan is doing the rounds on Internet and winning hearts for the father-son duo’s acting skills.

Tickling the funny bones of his fans and friends alike, plenty of reactions emerged from the cricketing fraternity praising the acting skills of Dhawan’s father.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Bappu tere se bi upar ka actor nikle…kya baat hai.”

Dhawan’s Punjab Kings teammate, Harpreet Brar, wrote, “Haha Uncle on fire pajii.”

TV anchor Gaurav Kapur wrote, “Hahahahahaha full performer family.”

Punjab Kings finished sixth in the IPL points table and failed to make it to the knockout stage.