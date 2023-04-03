Watch: Sunil Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan groove to ‘Naatu, Naatu’

Chandigarh, April 3
Days after Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar danced to ‘Saami, Saami’, a hit number from blockbuster ‘Pushpa’, it was turn of former India bowler Irfan Pathan to team up with the little master.
The two commentators took a break from their ‘job’ to shake a leg on Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu, Naatu’ from ‘RRR’.
Fans lauded Sunil Gavaskar’s energy ‘at this age’.
Posting the video on Instagram, Irfan Pathan asked ‘Who did better’. Watch the video here and decide it yourself.
