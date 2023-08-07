Viral video: Young boy gives Roger Federer a run for his money, watch wholesome video as the kid scores on tennis field

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 7

An old video of tennis legend Roger Federer has resurfaced online in which he can be seen playing tennis with a young boy in the midst of a match.

The video dates back to 2015 at the BNP Paribas Showdown in Madison Square Garden where Federer and Grigor Dimitrov were playing an exhibition match.

For a brief time, Dimitrov stepped aside and let a young boy play with Federer.

The boy and the tennis star exchanged a few shots before the boy hit a lob which Federer could not counter. Following this, the audience could be seen clapping and cheering for the boy.

